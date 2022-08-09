Case Hardin's Sophomore Album "Lucky Him" Features a Streak of Number Ones
EINPresswire.com/ -- Texan Case Hardin releases Lucky Him today, a ten track collection boasting his two number ones, "Alcohol Abuse" and "When You Roll That Way." The project also features his seventh consecutive Top 20 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Honky Tonk Highway, an up tempo summertime tune with edgy distortion that’ll likely get everyone moving in their local backyard throw downs.
To stream or purchase this release via OneRPM, visit https://onerpm.link/632217010014.
“Lucky Him has been an album several years in the making. At such an uncertain period in my life, the fact that I was able to convey my life’s stories up to this point is astonishing. Whether it’s the stories or the feelings that come from a song, this album is everything that I love about country music." - Case Hardin
With Lucky Him, an album Case co-produced with Ronnie Huckaby (George Strait), Kenny Grohman (George Strait) and Case, he builds on his past successes and shares his journey as a breakout Texas country artist.
Track Listing
1. When You Roll That Way - (Bernie Nelson [SESAC] & Rick Huckabee [BMI])
2. Most Beautiful Place (I've Ever Been) - (Aaron Barker [BMI])
3. Alcohol Abuse - (Billy Yates and Kim Williams [ASCAP])
4. Lover's Lane - (Kelly Kenning [BMI])
5. Lucky Him - (Brice Long [ASCAP])
6. Get Over Saturday Night - (Cody Johnson [ASCAP])
7. Back To Brady - (Mykel Martin [ASCAP])
8. Stoned - (Dayna Schereck & Jeff Dayton [SESAC])
9. Honky Tonk Highway - (Bernie Nelson [SESAC] & Phil O'Donnell [BMI])
10. Sing Me Back Home - (Merle Haggard [BMI])
His latest single, Honky Tonk Highway, accelerated onto the Texas Regional Radio Report its debut week and logged as the track with the most radio spin increases, most adds and the highest single debuting on the charts.
To stay updated on Case, visit the link below:
https://linktr.ee/case_hardin
About Case Hardin
Case Hardin, a native of San Angelo, Texas, grew up with a ranching and rodeo background and quite naturally developed a love for traditional/neo-traditional country music. Beginning his music career his senior year of high school in 2013, he never looked back since his American Idol debut that same year.
Throughout his career, Case has won various awards and competitions, including accolades from the West Texas Songwriter’s, Texas Country Music Awards (“New Male Vocalist”), State FFA, SXSW, and many others. He began playing with the likes of Jody Nix, Jake Hooker, Billy Mata, Floyd Domino, Dave Alexander, Asleep at the Wheel and even the Dallas/San Angelo symphonies. Since his radio and touring success, he has toured with Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Eli Young Band, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Kyle Park, Randall King, Casey Donahew, Roger Creager, Mike Ryan, Josh Ward, Cory Morrow, Jason Boland, Radney Foster, Dwight Yoakum, Tracy Byrd, and other country legends. He’s also been fortunate to perform at many Texas rodeos, music festivals, and dance halls thanks to his sponsors Pendleton Whisky, Olathe Boots, Suggs Switch, Rafter C, and American Hats.
In 2016, Case released his debut album, Over Fort Worth, produced with members from George Strait’s, Aaron Watson’s and Kevin Fowler’s bands at Bismeaux Studios. His debut single, Sign of a Fool broke into the top 20 at #18 on the Texas Country Charts. His second radio single, Deep Blue Me, broke into the top 10, hitting #6 on the Texas Country Charts. Subsequent releases Old Stomping Grounds (#2) and Texas Rain (#2 song for all of 2018), have earned him consecutive top five Texas radio hits.
Hardin is currently in the midst of an extensive summer tour in support of the release of Lucky Him. You can find his current listing below.
Summer Tour Schedule
Crider's Dance Hall (Hunt, TX) - Saturday, August 6
RiverRat Fest with Cory Morrow (Menard, TX) - Saturday, August 13
Rodeo (Pleasanton, TX) - Friday, August 19 & Saturday, August 20
Tapatio Springs (Boerne, TX) - Monday, August 22
Jurassic End of Summer Bash (Sunnyvale, TX) - Saturday, August 27
Crossroads (Fredericksburg, TX) - Friday, September 9
Lee Pfluger Park (Eden, TX) - Saturday, September 24
Old Texas Brewing (Burleson, TX) - Friday, October 7
Revolver Brewing (Granbury, TX) - Saturday, October 8
Water Valley Motor Cycle Club at the Park (Water Valley, TX) - Saturday, October 15
Veteran's Ball (Houston, TX) - Saturday, November 5
