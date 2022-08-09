Flat Glass Coating Market Size Worth $11.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 20.3%: AMR

Flat Glass Coating Market Is Expected to Reach $11.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research Increase in the standard of living, rapid urbanization, and increase in demand for day-to-day conveniences and ways of life are expected to drive the growth of the global flat glass coating market. Cancellation or postponement of all sorts of construction activities, closure of manufacturing facilities, and reduced workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flat glass coating market generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $11.0 billion CAGR 20.3% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Resin type, technology, application, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in demand for day-to-day conveniences Opportunities Rapid Urbanization Increase in the number of green commercial building construction projects Restrains Extortionate cost Time-consuming drying process





COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global flat glass coating market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of flat glass coatings, which negatively impacted its demand during the pandemic. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, all types of construction, infrastructural, or renovation activities were stopped or postponed, which further reduced the demand of flat glass coatings.

Furthermore, flat glass coatings are more expensive than the traditional coatings, and hence people were reluctant in purchasing expensive items due to the financial crisis that was followed by the unprecedented outbreak. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global flat glass coating market based on resin type, technology, application and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of each and every segment and their respective sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis may assist market players, investors, and new entrants in finding and creating rigorous strategies on the basis of fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the water-based segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The nano coatings segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the mirror coatings segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering around than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments in the market that include solar power, architectural, automotive, decorative, and others.

Based on resin type, the acrylic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The polyurethane segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the flat glass coatings market report include Ferro Corporation, Gulbrandsen, Hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd, Nukote Coating Systems International, 3M Company, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Arkema Group, Be cool glass coating, FENZI SpA, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Unelko Corporation, Vitro, and Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global flat glass coatings market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

