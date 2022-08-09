USM.world ($RACA) Announces a Live Concert with 3 A-List Japanese Voice Actresses

USM.world (Native Token: $RACA) is pleased to announce Summer Fantasy, their first major live concert featuring 3 A-List Japanese Voice Actresses: Aya Uchida, Anna Suzuki, and Emi Nitta.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USM.world (Native Token: $RACA) is pleased to announce Summer Fantasy, their first major live concert featuring 3 A-List Japanese Voice Actresses: Aya Uchida, Anna Suzuki, and Emi Nitta.

Building an ecosystem for the community is unleashing the potential of Web 3 to connect people and experiences in a unique way that blurs the lines between the physical world and the metaverse.

https://twitter.com/USMverse/status/1546551570241728512?s=20

Aya Uchida is a Japan singer and voice actress. Her songs including those from her hit album ICECREAM GIRL consistently rank in Oricon Ranking’s Top 10. Uchida is known for playing Kotori Minami in Love Live! School Idol Project and Kaban in Kemono Friends. She always makes a point of highlighting her love for life.

Anna Suzuki, Japanese singer and voice actress, is the winner of “U-18 Utauma Koshien 4”, and “U-18 Utauma Koshien 7 2017 Summer Summit Battle”. Due to her accomplishments, Anna Suzuki is known as the “U-18 Top Two.”

Emi Nitta, Japanese singer and voice actress, known for the voice of Honoka Kosaka in Love Live! and Tokoha Anjo in Cardfight!! Vanguard G. Her songs including hit singles “Rocket Heart” and “Next Phase” consistently peak in the top 20 of the Oricon Ranking.

Summer Fantasy will take place on August 5th at 12:00 UTC at the USM Bowl (coordinates: “4650,4350”). The concert venue will open 30 minutes prior to concert time.

“We are pushing the boundaries of the metaverse. With Summer Fantasy, we will show how USM.world begins to merge the realities between the physical and virtual world. Live concerts will be one of our greatest gifts to this community that supports us and motivates us to grow”,“shares Jeff Watney, visionary of USM.world”.

In addition to watching the show, USM.world offers a complete tutorial to tell residents how to send gifts to each other and celebrities with U-RACA tokens.

USM.world is community-built, so be part of the history they are writing through technology, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.

Quick Links

Radiocaca (RACA)

(1) Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioCacaNFT

(2) Website: https://www.radiocaca.com/

(3) Discord: https://discord.com/invite/34qREVgv3h

(4) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raca_nft/

(5) Telegram: https://t.me/RadioCaca

(6) Medium: https://radiocaca.medium.com/

Media Contact

Contact: Mike Salles

Email: mike@radiocaca.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment