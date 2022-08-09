Otoscope Market Is Expected to Reach USD 360.80 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the occurrence of ear-related diseases among people, surge in geriatric population, rise in environmental noise pollution, and rise in incidences of noise-induced hearing loss are expected to drive the growth of the global otoscope market. Stringent apprehensions and regulations regarding close customer contact and cancellation or postponement of hearing loss-related procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global otoscope market generated $216.30 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $360.80 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $216.30 million Market Size in 2031 $360.80 million CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Product type, portability, application, and region. Drivers Increase in the occurrence of ear-related diseases Surge in geriatric population susceptible to hearing disorders Opportunities Rise in incidences of noise-induced hearing loss Persistent technological advancements Restrains Lack of awareness Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global otoscope market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the cancellation or postponement of non-essential healthcare procedures.

Hearing related issues and procedures were considered non-essential procedures as adverse problems of rapidly spreading COVID-19 infection among people was considered paramount. Thus, more and more healthcare professionals and clinics were increasingly focused on treating patients suffering from the lethal virus.

In addition, due stringent precautionary measures announced by the government, close human contact was discouraged or required special measures in clinics and audiology shops.

As a result, hearing loss-related procedures related to mild cases were delayed during the pandemic, which impacted the sales of otoscope. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global otoscope market based on product type, portability, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Based on product type, the pocket-sized segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as standard-sized and accessories.

Based on portability, the portable segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as wall-mounted.

Based on application, the diagnosis segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other subsegment such as surgical.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global otoscope market report include Luxamed Medizintechnik, Midmark Corporation, Olympus Medical Systems, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Sync Vision, Hill Rom (Wellch Allyn), American Diagnostic Corporation, Heine Optotechnik GmbH, Kirchner & Wilhelm GmbH, Prestige Medical, Otopront, Fazzini, AUG Medical, Spengler, AdamRouilly, Orlvision GmbH, and Interacoustics A/S.

The report analyzes these key players of the global otoscope market. These market players have made judicious use of strategies such as expansion, new product launches, join ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry. The report analyses g recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

