Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Pacific Islands Diplomatic Representatives

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman participated in a talanoa roundtable discussion today with representatives from Pacific Island countries in Wellington, New Zealand.  The Deputy Secretary emphasized the United States’ deep commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to the Pacific Islands. She underscored the United States’ interest in hearing from and engaging with Pacific Island partners on their priorities, including combating climate change, countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing, and supporting inclusive economic development. The Deputy Secretary expressed the United States’ continued commitment to consulting and working with our Pacific Island partners, including through the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative.

