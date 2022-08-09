Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Ardern

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington, New Zealand.  The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of coordinating U.S.-New Zealand efforts in the Pacific, including fostering economic prosperity and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  They discussed recent actions by the People’s Republic of China and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also reiterated their commitment to continue their coordinated response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Prime Minister Ardern also discussed recent engagements with Pacific Island leaders and the United States.

