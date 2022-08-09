Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) Secretary and Chief Executive Chris Seed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with MFAT Secretary and Chief Executive Chris Seed in Wellington, New Zealand, to express her thanks for New Zealand’s role in ensuring a strong Pacific Islands Forum and to discuss our shared commitment to deepening cooperation with Pacific Islands states. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary and Chief Executive discussed the People’s Republic of China’s recent actions and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also discussed our shared commitment to continuing to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, as well as efforts to address the global food security crisis resulting from Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.