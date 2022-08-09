Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,129 in the last 365 days.

CDP Senior Bureau Official Jennifer Bachus’s Travel to the Bay Area

Jennifer Bachus, Senior Bureau Official for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, will travel to the San Francisco Bay Area August 9-12 to strengthen partnerships between the State Department and the digital technology and technology policy sectors.  While in California, SBO Bachus will meet with leaders from the private sector, researchers, and policy advocates focused on promoting cybersecurity, connectivity, and human rights in a digital age.  She will discuss the mission of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and gather perspectives on how the bureau can best deliver on that mission.

Secretary Blinken established the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy in April 2022 as a key piece of his modernization agenda to ensure that the State Department is ready to meet the tests of the 21st century.  For more information, visit the bureau’s website or contact CDP-Press@state.gov.

You just read:

CDP Senior Bureau Official Jennifer Bachus’s Travel to the Bay Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.