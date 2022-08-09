CDP Senior Bureau Official Jennifer Bachus’s Travel to the Bay Area

Jennifer Bachus, Senior Bureau Official for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, will travel to the San Francisco Bay Area August 9-12 to strengthen partnerships between the State Department and the digital technology and technology policy sectors. While in California, SBO Bachus will meet with leaders from the private sector, researchers, and policy advocates focused on promoting cybersecurity, connectivity, and human rights in a digital age. She will discuss the mission of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and gather perspectives on how the bureau can best deliver on that mission.

Secretary Blinken established the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy in April 2022 as a key piece of his modernization agenda to ensure that the State Department is ready to meet the tests of the 21st century. For more information, visit the bureau’s website or contact CDP-Press@state.gov.