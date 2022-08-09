Cancer Therapeutics Market To Surpass USD 180 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Cancer Therapeutics Market Report

The Cancer Therapeutics market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The global cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $98,900 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $180,193 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2026. The market is driven by factors such as development of novel cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs in the developing markets.

Surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of collaborations & partnerships to facilitate drug development are the key drivers of the global cancer therapeutics market. In addition, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities has enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics. Furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence boost the market. The high demand for personalized medicine along with high potential of emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to the market. However, adverse effects related to cancer therapeutics and high costs associated with oncology drugs impede the growth of the cancer therapeutics market.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Cancer Therapeutics Market By Application: Blood Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Glioblastoma, Malignant Meningioma, Mesothelioma, Melanoma, and Others

Cancer Therapeutics Market By Top Selling Drugs: Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, Temodar, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

