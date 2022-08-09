UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Appoints Thirteen New Faculty Members to Its Ranks
New faculty members excel in the practice and teaching of law
CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law welcomes thirteen new highly accomplished faculty members, strengthening its mission to provide students with the best legal education possible. These faculty members represent a broad range of skills, experiences, and aptitudes, have tremendous lived experience of the law, and are dedicated to supporting UNH Franklin Pierce’s students in becoming practice-ready attorneys.
“We are so excited to add such impressive talent to our roster of dedicated faculty,” said Dean Megan Carpenter. “Due to their commitment to supporting and collaborating with students, our new faculty members are a perfect fit for UNH Franklin Pierce. These faculty members bring extensive teaching experience, innovative research, and creative scholarship to their roles, and I know they will help fortify the success of our student body.”
NEW FULL-TIME FACULTY
Melissa Christensen, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills
Kevin Frost, JD
Director of Academic Success and Assistant Professor of Legal Skills
Tiffany C. Li, JD
Assistant Professor of Law
Maggie O’Grady, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills
Seth C. Oranburg, JD
Associate Professor of Law
Heather Ward, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills
Sindiso Mnisi Weeks, PhD, MSt
Associate Professor of Law
NEW VISITING FACULTY
Michael Dube, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Law
Julian Jefferson, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Law
Doris Long, JD
Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law
Julia Pothen, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Legal Skills
Chris Reed, JD/LLM
Distinguished Professor of Practice
Ed Timberlake, JD
Distinguished Visiting Assistant Professor of Law
For more information about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/. For more information UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s faculty, visit Faculty Directory | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (unh.edu).
Lauren K. Terry
UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
+1 857-225-2836
