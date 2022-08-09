UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Appoints Thirteen New Faculty Members to Its Ranks

Megan Carpenter, Dean and Professor of Law at UNH Franklin Pierce Franklin Pierce School of Law Welcomes New Faculty

New faculty members excel in the practice and teaching of law

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law welcomes thirteen new highly accomplished faculty members, strengthening its mission to provide students with the best legal education possible. These faculty members represent a broad range of skills, experiences, and aptitudes, have tremendous lived experience of the law, and are dedicated to supporting UNH Franklin Pierce’s students in becoming practice-ready attorneys.

“We are so excited to add such impressive talent to our roster of dedicated faculty,” said Dean Megan Carpenter. “Due to their commitment to supporting and collaborating with students, our new faculty members are a perfect fit for UNH Franklin Pierce. These faculty members bring extensive teaching experience, innovative research, and creative scholarship to their roles, and I know they will help fortify the success of our student body.”

NEW FULL-TIME FACULTY

Melissa Christensen, JD

Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Kevin Frost, JD

Director of Academic Success and Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Tiffany C. Li, JD

Assistant Professor of Law

Maggie O’Grady, JD

Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Seth C. Oranburg, JD

Associate Professor of Law

Heather Ward, JD

Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Sindiso Mnisi Weeks, PhD, MSt

Associate Professor of Law

NEW VISITING FACULTY

Michael Dube, JD

Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

Julian Jefferson, JD

Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

Doris Long, JD

Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law

Julia Pothen, JD

Visiting Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Chris Reed, JD/LLM

Distinguished Professor of Practice

Ed Timberlake, JD

Distinguished Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

For more information about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/. For more information UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s faculty, visit Faculty Directory | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (unh.edu).