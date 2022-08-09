Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,181 in the last 365 days.

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Appoints Thirteen New Faculty Members to Its Ranks

Photograph of Dean Megan Carpenter

Megan Carpenter, Dean and Professor of Law at UNH Franklin Pierce

Franklin Pierce School of Law Main Building in Spring

Franklin Pierce School of Law Welcomes New Faculty

New faculty members excel in the practice and teaching of law

We are so excited to add such impressive talent to our roster of dedicated faculty. Due to their commitment to supporting and collaborating with students, our new faculty are a perfect fit for us.”
— Dean Megan Carpenter

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law welcomes thirteen new highly accomplished faculty members, strengthening its mission to provide students with the best legal education possible. These faculty members represent a broad range of skills, experiences, and aptitudes, have tremendous lived experience of the law, and are dedicated to supporting UNH Franklin Pierce’s students in becoming practice-ready attorneys.

“We are so excited to add such impressive talent to our roster of dedicated faculty,” said Dean Megan Carpenter. “Due to their commitment to supporting and collaborating with students, our new faculty members are a perfect fit for UNH Franklin Pierce. These faculty members bring extensive teaching experience, innovative research, and creative scholarship to their roles, and I know they will help fortify the success of our student body.”

NEW FULL-TIME FACULTY
Melissa Christensen, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Kevin Frost, JD
Director of Academic Success and Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Tiffany C. Li, JD
Assistant Professor of Law

Maggie O’Grady, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Seth C. Oranburg, JD
Associate Professor of Law

Heather Ward, JD
Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Sindiso Mnisi Weeks, PhD, MSt
Associate Professor of Law

NEW VISITING FACULTY
Michael Dube, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

Julian Jefferson, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

Doris Long, JD
Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law

Julia Pothen, JD
Visiting Assistant Professor of Legal Skills

Chris Reed, JD/LLM
Distinguished Professor of Practice

Ed Timberlake, JD
Distinguished Visiting Assistant Professor of Law

For more information about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/. For more information UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s faculty, visit Faculty Directory | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (unh.edu).

Lauren K. Terry
UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law
+1 857-225-2836
email us here

You just read:

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Appoints Thirteen New Faculty Members to Its Ranks

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.