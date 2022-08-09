14th session of 15th NA Standing Committee opens

VIETNAM, August 9 - HÀ NỘI — The 14th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened on Tuesday and will last for three days, during which full-time legislators are scheduled to consider and approve two draft resolutions.

The resolutions target the establishment of Bình Phú Town in Cai Lậy District in the Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang, and Chơn Thành Township and its wards in the southern province of Bình Phước.

The committee will also discuss and make a final decision on the inclusion of the draft amended Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business at Enterprises into the law and ordinance building programme in 2023.

The lawmakers are scheduled to offer opinions on socio-economic issues regarding the middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, and the Government’s proposal for policies aimed at employers and employees affected by COVID-19.

A Q&A session will be held on August 10, focusing on matters under the charge of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Deputy Prime Ministers Phạm Bình Minh and Vũ Đức Đam, along with other ministers, will be responding to the questions.

The committee will also look into a draft report on the outcomes of the thematic supervision of policies and laws on thrift and anti-wastefulness for 2016-2021, and another on the NA's report on the work of ombudsmen in July.

In the field of public security, the questions will focus on State management over cybersecurity, the safety of the national cybersecurity system in the current period, and measures to prevent and strictly handle high-tech crimes.

The implementation of resolutions of the NA and NA Standing Committee related to crime prevention and control, especially drug-related crimes, loan sharks, and usury will also be included in the agenda of the session, along with the implementation of the issuance of citizen identification cards, the issuance and use of new passports, and the building of a national population database.

Together with the Minister of Public Security who will answer the questions, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh and ministers of a number of ministries as well as the Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam will field the questions on a number of issues.

Meanwhile, in the field of culture, sports and tourism, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam and ministers of some relevant ministries will respond to queries regarding the implementation of policies and laws that aim to make tourism a spearhead economic sector, the implementation of tasks and solutions to boost tourism recovery after COVID-19, as well as policies to support businesses and employees in the tourism industry.

They will also clarify issues related to policies to encourage the engagement of society in the development of the sector; the management, conservation, renovation and promotion of the value of national historical relics; solutions to prevent the degradation of social ethics and culture; and the building of cultural lifestyles and the preservation and development of social culture. — VNS