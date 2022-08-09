Submit Release
HCM City commemorates 61st anniversary of AO use

VIETNAM, August 9 - HCM City – An event was held by the Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of HCM City on Monday to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the chemicals first being used in Việt Nam.

Addressing the event, Major General Trần Ngọc Thổ, chairman of the association, thanked authorities, sectors, and domestic and foreign organisations and individuals for working with the association in supporting AO/dioxin victims in recent years

He said the Party and State have determined that overcoming the consequences of toxic chemicals used by the US troops during the war in Việt Nam is an urgent and long-term issue that must be settled by party committees and administrations at all levels, officials, party members and organisations.

The association has mobilised social resources to care for and assist AO victims and their families.

So far this year, the association has collected over VNĐ9.6 billion (US$410,344) in cash and kind to support 10,300 AO/dioxin victims by providing capital, monthly allowances, medical expenses, and presenting scholarships and wheelchairs.

It has also continued to represent AO/dioxin victims in the struggle to force the US to take responsibility for overcoming the consequences of toxic chemicals. VNS

