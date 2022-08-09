UPDATE - New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person
UPDATE
Ross Elliot has been located and is safe.
VSP News Release-Incident
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388- 4919
DATE/TIME: 08/08/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check
NAME: Ross Elliott
AGE: 85
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Ross Elliott, age 85, of Ripton, VT. Elliott was last seen at his residence on Lincoln Rd., Ripton , VT on 08/08/22. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Elliott's welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks. https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit