UPDATE - New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388- 4919

DATE/TIME: 08/08/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check

NAME: Ross Elliott

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Ross Elliott, age 85, of Ripton, VT. Elliott was last seen at his residence on Lincoln Rd., Ripton , VT on 08/08/22. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Elliott's welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks. https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit