Absolute Air Flow Acquires Yochim Plumbing

The company acquisition will allow established plumbing business to expand to offer heating and A/C services

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Riverside, CA] Absolute Air Flow continued its rapid expansion this week by acquiring Santa Clarita-based Yochim Plumbing, an established plumbing company with over 700 5-star online reviews.

“Yochim Plumbing is the highest-rated company in the market,” said Absolute Air Flow president Victor Rancour. “Yochim is a great fit for our planned expansion into the San Clarita Valley. They have a solid reputation for quality service with over 10,000 customers. Those customers will now have access to our years of experience in providing quality Heating and A/C replacement, maintenance, and repair services. It’s a win/win for both companies.”

Yochim’s owner, Chris Cline, and staff will be retained after the acquisition by Absolute Air Flow, something Cline said was important to him. “We’re going to continue to provide the same quality service that we have for our 44 years in the community. I have first hand knowledge of the core value Absolute Airflow shares with Yochim - dedication to service excellence. Partnering with Absolute Air Flow gives me the confidence that our customers will be in the right hands. This is an exciting new phase in our company’s history, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

This is the third acquisition in 2022 by Absolute Air Flow, a company based in Westminster, CA that has been growing rapidly since its inception in 2018. The company now has 70 employees and will post $20 million in revenue this year. 33-year-old owner Victor Rancour says, “We set out four years ago with the goal of becoming the largest (and best) provider of HVAC service and sales in Southern California. The acquisition of Yochim Plumbing is another step toward that goal.”

About Absolute Air Flow

Established in 2018, Absolute Air Flow Heating and Air was founded on the core values of honesty, respect, accountability, and integrity. From its start, Absolute Air Flow established a program to give back to the community, providing time and services to provide free systems and repairs to the local Boys and Girls Club, Marina High School, and families in need. The company is an HVAC industry leader in Southern California. With a service area from Pasadena to San Clemente, they continue to grow through expanding their customer base and strategic acquisition of related service companies. ###