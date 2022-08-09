US Cold Headed Large Bolts Market Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | At a CAGR of 4.8%

The U.S. cold headed large bolts market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in demand from automotive and construction sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. cold headed large bolts market size was valued at $75.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $120.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global US Cold Headed Large Bolts Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the US Cold Headed Large Bolts Market are:

Chase Fasteners Inc., Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc., Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Byora U.S.A. Corporation, Elgin Fastener Group, Fastco Industries, Inc., G – Fast, Inc, Grandeur Fasteners, Inc., Universal Rivet Inc., and Valley Fastener Group, LLC

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global US Cold Headed Large Bolts Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the US Cold Headed Large Bolts market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.



Key Market Segments

• BY SIZE

o 1 Inch

o 1-1/8 Inch

o 1-1/4 Inch

• BY APPLICATION

o Automotive

o Aerospace

o Construction

o Industrial Machinery

o Others

