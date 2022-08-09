Aerial Work Platform Rental Market Research Activities, Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2030

Aerial work platform rental market owing to rise in construction in developing countries strikes demands.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aerial work platform rental Market," The aerial work platform rental market size was valued at $41.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $69.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Aerial work platforms are used in the telecommunications, construction, logistics, and transportation industries for various functions. Aerial work platforms are lifting platforms that are rented or leased for a particular period.

The global Aerial Work Platform Rental Market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Aerial Work Platform Rental Market are:

Ashtead Group plc. (Sunbelt Rentals Ltd), Aktio Corporation, AFI Uplift Ltd., Herc Rentals Inc., Haulotte Group, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Loxam, Riwal, Sumitomo Corporation (Sunstate Equipment Company), and United Rentals, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Aerial Work Platform Rental Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Aerial Work Platform Rental market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Boom

o Scissor

o Vehicle Mounted Platforms

o Others

• By Application

o Utility

o Manufacturing

o Construction

o Others

