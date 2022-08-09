Immunology Market : How the Market will perform in Upcoming Years based on Market Size, Trend, Forecast Volume

Immunology Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The immune system is a collection of internal structures and processes that protects the body from potentially harmful foreign bodies and diseases. It recognizes and distinguishes diverse dangers such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites from the body's healthy tissues. When our immune system becomes weakened and loses its ability to recognize and eliminate aberrant cells, our bodies attack and damage their own tissues, resulting in diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases. Immunotherapy is a treatment strategy that involves activating, strengthening, or suppressing the immune system in order to fight diseases.

Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the global immunology market expansion is the high frequency of autoimmune illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, and others. According to a research from the National Institutes of Health, up to 23.5 million Americans (almost 7% of the population) had an autoimmune disease in 2017, therefore increasing the patient pool which will ultimately boost the market.

There are 80 different forms of autoimmune illnesses, with rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis being the most common. These autoimmune diseases affect different body organs such as joints, muscles, skin, red blood cells, blood vessels, connective tissues, and endocrine glands. Immunology drugs are one of the preferable choice of immunotherapy that is used by several oncologists as they provide long-lasting affect by activating the immune system to identify cancerous cells and kill them through the natural process & improve the quality of survival.

Immunology Market Scope:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry's history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global Immunology market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor's guide.

Company Profiles

• AbbVie Inc.*

• Janssen Global Services,

• Johnson & Johnson

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Amgen Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis

• Astellas

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

• UCB SA

• Allergan plc.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)

Fusion Proteins

Immunosuppressants

Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)

Others

By Disease Indication:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

Others

Key Opportunities:

The report examines the key opportunities in the Immunology Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry's growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.

The Study Objectives are:

✔ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Immunology Market and their corresponding data.

✔ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

Regional Analysis: The Immunology Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

Following are the various regions covered by the Immunology Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

What is the market size and CAGR of the Immunology Market during the forecast period?

How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Immunology Market shares?

What is the growing demand of the Immunology Market during the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Immunology Market?

