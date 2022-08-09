AMEX BANK OF CANADA CHIEF RISK OFFICER, RUCHIKA GAUBA, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Ruchika Gauba

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Ruchika Gauba of Toronto, Ontario, in Canada.Ruchika is the Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for Amex Bank of Canada. Before that, she served as their Director – Enterprise Risk Management. She has held various roles at Amex within their Risk Management group across the 1st and 2nd Line of Defense. She earned her Master's in Business Economics (Gold Medalist) from Delhi University and her undergraduate degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, also in Delhi."Ruchika is trailblazing and has a very bright future. Her ascension to our program is one of the cases where a Qualified Risk Director sitting on the board of her company guided her to our program," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "This represents exactly why the DCRO was originally formed and why the DCRO Institute established our educational programs last year," he continued."This course provides a 360-degree view of risk governance - looking through the lens of folks who are and will be present in the board room, be it the independent directors or risk stalwarts representing the mind and management of the organization," said Ms. Gauba. "There can be no better way to get insights from leaders who have not only experienced but also influenced the evolution of risk management and governance over the past decades!"The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

