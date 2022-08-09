WUBITS names Mati Greenspan a Senior Advisor
SUNNY ISLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K2N IO INC (DBA WUBITS), the world's first Web3 Social Platform for monetizing content through cryptocurrencies, welcomes Mati Greenspan as a Senior Advisor.
In this role, Mati will advise WUBITS on emerging crypto market trends and help accelerate user adoption.
Mati Greenspan is the founder and CEO of Quantum Economics, a leading firm for research and advisory in the crypto space. He is the former senior market analyst of eToro and a licensed money manager in the European Union. Mati is the co-author of the book "The Complete Guide to Fintech Investing." He currently advises many crypto companies in the FinTech space.
"Web3 is going to completely change the way we interact online. One of the greatest hallmarks of the old internet that most urgently needs an overhaul is social media. Albert and the team at WUBITS have an outstanding vision allowing people to own and monetize their valuable content in a revolutionary way. I'm very excited for the future of this space and honored to have the opportunity to help build it.", Mati said.
"With Mati's help, we plan to accelerate the growth of SoFi (social finance) using Web3 and WUBIT's innovative crypto content monetization models.", Albert Mavashev, Co-Founder and CEO of WUBITS, added.
"WUBITS compared to other social platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, does not have any political censorship. Its focus is on helping content publishers to capitalize and monetize their thoughts, ideas, and opinions directly from any interested party without dependency on advertisements", said David Mavashev, Co-founder and Investor in WUBITS. "It is an unprecedented and unique money-making opportunity for content creators," added David.
About WUBITS
WUBITS is a new and fast-growing Web3 Social Platform for monetizing content using crypto. Today content creators have limited ways to earn crypto. With WUBITS, creators can monetize their premium content, such as ideas, research, unique insight, tips, tricks, and advice, using crypto and Web3.
WUBITS operates on Polygon Mainnet and uses Smart Contracts to facilitate P2P payment between content creators and consumers. WUBITS also integrates with social networks such as Twitter, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, YouTube, and Tradingview.
