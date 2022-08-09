Food Tech Market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027 Recent Analysis By Emergen Research.
Food Tech Market Growth of advanced technologies within the food industry is driving global food tech market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research.
This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food tech market. Food industries are investing significantly in automation and digitalization in order to meet growing demand for food due to the rapid population growth. Moreover, rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer and more hygienic food products is driving market growth.
The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Food Tech industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Food Tech sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Food Tech industry.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/464
Some Key Highlights and Developments Included in the Report
In May 2020, Amazon announced that it is starting to offer online food delivery service named Amazon food in Bengaluru, India. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the online food delivery market, and will enable the company to compete with established players such as Zomato and Swiggy.
The websites segment accounted for largest market share of 57.1% in 2019. Increasing demand for quick and convenient food and grocery delivery, with the availability of cash-on-delivery and advanced online payment options, are driving growth of such websites, thereby supporting the growing trend of ordering food online from various food chains.
Online grocery delivery segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The wide availability of online grocery shopping websites and shifting consumer preferences for online shopping platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic has been driving an increase in online grocery delivery in recent times.
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Food Tech market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Food Tech market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Food Tech market.
Radical Highlights of the Food Tech Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Food Tech market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Food Tech market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald’s Corporation and Grubhub
To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:
Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Mobile App
Websites
Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Online Food delivery
Online Grocery delivery
OTT & Convenience Services
Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Meat
Fruit and Vegetables
Fish
Bread and Cereals
Dairy
Other food products
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/464
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/464
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
Explore More Emergen Research Report @ www.emergenresearch.com
Industrial Refrigeration Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-refrigeration-market
Scara Robot Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/scara-robot-market
Artificial Intelligence In Agriculture Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market
Talcum Powder Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/talcum-powder-market
Visual Analytics Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/visual-analytics-market
Digital X Ray Market- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-x-ray-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-tech-market
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn