Food Tech Market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027 Recent Analysis By Emergen Research.

Food Tech Market Growth of advanced technologies within the food industry is driving global food tech market growth.

Food Tech Market Size – USD 220.32 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in food processing techniques” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research.

This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food tech market. Food industries are investing significantly in automation and digitalization in order to meet growing demand for food due to the rapid population growth. Moreover, rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer and more hygienic food products is driving market growth.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Food Tech industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Food Tech sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Food Tech industry.

Some Key Highlights and Developments Included in the Report

In May 2020, Amazon announced that it is starting to offer online food delivery service named Amazon food in Bengaluru, India. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the online food delivery market, and will enable the company to compete with established players such as Zomato and Swiggy.

The websites segment accounted for largest market share of 57.1% in 2019. Increasing demand for quick and convenient food and grocery delivery, with the availability of cash-on-delivery and advanced online payment options, are driving growth of such websites, thereby supporting the growing trend of ordering food online from various food chains.

Online grocery delivery segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The wide availability of online grocery shopping websites and shifting consumer preferences for online shopping platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic has been driving an increase in online grocery delivery in recent times.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Food Tech market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Food Tech market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Food Tech market.

Radical Highlights of the Food Tech Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Food Tech market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Food Tech market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald’s Corporation and Grubhub

Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Mobile App

Websites

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Food delivery

Online Grocery delivery

OTT & Convenience Services

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables

Fish

Bread and Cereals

Dairy

Other food products

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

