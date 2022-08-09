At-Home Testing Kits Market is Expected to Rise at a High CAGR of 6.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Challenges And Leading Player Analysis

North America dominates the global at-home testing kits market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the country's high healthcare expenditure and the increasing awareness about the global at-home testing kits market

Data Bridge Market Research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on " Global At-Home Testing Kits Market " which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Ongoing Analysis Report on Global At-Home Testing Kits Market showcase gives the most modern insights and destiny of the industry, allowing you to understand the items and cease clients using sales improvement and profitability of the market The At-Home Testing Kits market report gives a complete exam of key drivers, enterprise quarter gamers, key fragments, and areas. Apart from this, experts have looked at particular geological areas and added a critical state of affairs to assist new shareholders, making business quarter gamers and financial specialists decide on growing economies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Global At-Home Testing Kits Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Insights:-

The at-home testing kits market is expected to grow as earlier, people used to visit hospitals often, even for basic problems, but due to the rising awareness regarding several products, this behavior has changed and has turned the trend. At-home or self-testing kits are easily available at pharmacies, and it has become extremely easy to procure them. Various medical companies are venturing into this space as they rapidly manufacture self-test kits.

This widespread availability can also be attributed to online pharmacies' medical start-ups, making availability easier by clicking a button. In addition, these self-testing kits are available without any prescription which can easily drive the global at-home testing kits market. At-home testing kits allow end-users to collect their specimen at home and then either perform the tests at home or send that specimen to the lab for testing. At-home testing kits have undoubtedly eased the process of confirming the person's concern, whether it is a home pregnancy test or HIV, or any other infectious diseases test.

At-Home Testing Kits Market Key Players/ Company Profiles:

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Atomo Diagnostics, together with Viatris, had agreed to support Unitaid’s quest to expand access to HIV self-testing in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC). Unitaid’s expansion program will support the supply of up to one million HIV self-tests, with commitments to make testing available in 135 countries. This will help the company to increase its global presence in the market.

In October 2021, ACON Laboratories, Inc, announced that its Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test had been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This will help the company to increase its global presence in the market and expand its product portfolio.

At-Home Testing Kits Market Segmentation:

Test Type

Pregnancy Test

HIV Test Kit

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Glucose Tests

Ovulation Predictor Test Kit

Drug Abuse Test Kit

Others

Type

Cassette

Strip

Midstream

Test Panel

Dip Card

Others

Age

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Sample Type

Urine

Blood

Saliva

Others

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channels

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Pharmacies

Key Drivers

Growing adoption of self-testing kits

Earlier, people used to visit hospitals often, even for basic problems. However, as awareness has grown regarding several products, this behavior has changed and has turned the trend. Nowadays, people prefer to get their basic tests done using test kits at home before visiting a doctor.

This has become even more prominent due to this pandemic as people are adopting more self-help testing kits due to several restrictions in place. It has turned out to be a boon in disguise for both hospitals and patients as hospitals are already stretched thin and can entirely focus on COVID-19 patients, and the patients can save hefty costs of doctor visits and medicine fees. It has become highly convenient for consumers as they can quickly know their tests' results at their fingertips.

Easy availability of self-testing kits at pharmacies

At-home or self-testing kits are easily available at pharmacies, and it has become effortless to procure them. Various medical companies are venturing into this space as they rapidly manufacture self-test kits.

Reasons to buy:

Review the scope of the At-Home Testing Kits Market with recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Outline of market dynamics coupled with market growth effects in coming years.

At-Home Testing Kits Market segmentation analysis includes qualitative and quantitative research, including the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Regional and country level analysis combining At-Home Testing Kits market and supply forces that are affecting the growth of the market.

Market value data (millions of US dollars) and volume (millions of units) for each segment and sub-segment.

and strategies adopted by the players in the last five years.

