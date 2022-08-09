CARY SKIN CENTER ANNOUNCES A NEW PA ASSOCIATE
Cary Skin Center is the first SRC Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery
We are proud to have Heather Amitrone join our practice in Cary, her experience and expertise will be a great resource for the patients.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of Heather Amitrone, PA-C as a Physician Assistant for the office in Cary, N.C. Mrs. Amitrone is an experienced Dermatologic Physician Assistant with Mohs micrographic practice experience and is a professional with advanced education and national certification.
— Robert E. Clark, MD, PhD, founder of Cary Skin Center
Heather Amitrone joins Cary Skin Center with a Master of Health Science Physician Assistant studies at Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Health Science from Lock Haven University.
Mrs. Amitrone has had a total of twelve years of experience in dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery practices. She has extensive experience with surgical dermatology.
Mrs. Amitrone is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Society of Dermatology of Physician Assistants, and the National Committee of Certifications of Physician Assistants.
Outside of work, Mrs. Amitrone enjoys spending time with her husband. Active in hiking, she has hiked some of the famous trails of California.
Cary Skin Center has offices in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina. The physicians of Cary Skin Center Robert E. Clark, MD, Ph.D., Adam Ingraffea, MD, and C. Helen Malone, MD are dedicated to the treatment of skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined Cary Skin Center in 2018. In 2021 Dr. Malone joined the practice at the Pinehurst office. Together they have successfully treated countless patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Cary Skin Center has achieved accreditation as the first SRC Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, with Dr. Robert Clark and Dr. Adam Ingraffea recognized as Surgeons of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Our doctors have completed intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstructions, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons have taken and successfully passed the new first-ever Board Certification Examination in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. This represents a new level of the gold standard in Mohs Micrographic surgery. In addition, they offer over 50 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
