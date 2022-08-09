Yoga Mat Global Market Report : Featuring Key Players Jade Yoga, Barefoot Yoga Co., ADIDAS AG & Others By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Yoga Mat Market Growing awareness among the new generation as well as elderly population regarding health benefits of yoga is driving the yoga mat market.

Yoga Mat Market Size – USD 8.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of natural rubber to produce yoga mats” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Yoga Mat Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Yoga Mat Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Yoga Mat industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Yoga Mat Market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats. The geriatric population is also increasingly suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which is driving the practice of yoga and, in turn, the demand for yoga mats. Yoga lowers the blood sugar level in people with diabetes and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The Yoga Mat report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Yoga Mat market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., ADIDAS AG

Value chain and competitive matrix analysis

Production and consumption trend analysis

Regulatory compliance impacts on production process

Alternative material sources and processes

Customer Mapping Strategies

Reduction in utilization rate of facilities

Raw material procurement sources

Devising alternative chemical routes for enhanced efficiency

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading player in the global industry for active lifestyle apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment, selected Adyen as its key payments provider. . Adyen is expected to officially introduce Columbia Sportswear Company across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The strategic initiative would provide Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

The E-commerce segment held the largest market share of 52.9% in 2019. The increasing Internet penetration and accessibility and rising usage of smartphones in developing economies have driven the segment.

The natural rubber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats are driving the use of natural rubber for production of yoga mats.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Yoga Mat market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Yoga Mat industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Yoga Mat market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Yoga Mat market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Yoga Mat report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Yoga Mat market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Yoga Mat market.

The report further analyses the changing Yoga Mat market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Yoga Mat market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

