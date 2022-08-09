Antifungal Drugs Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing funding and investments in healthcare is a key factor driving antifungal drugs market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.81 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of nanotechnology for advanced formulation of medications ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Antifungal Drugs market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Antifungal Drugs market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Antifungal Drugs market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global antifungal drugs market size was USD 13.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing high-value investments in the healthcare sector and Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major companies is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing prevalence of various fungal skin infections with increasing awareness about fungal disease for early identification and prevention id driving revenue growth of the market.

Majority of life-threating fungal infections inflicts individuals with altered immune function, such as HIV/AIDS, cancer chemotherapy, and hematology, among others. Rising incidence of invasive fungal infections along with immunodeficiency diseases is another major factor driving demand for antifungal drugs.

As well as new entrants in the Antifungal Drugs market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include GSK Group of Companies, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, Astellas Pharma Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., and Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Antifungal Drugs market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The dermatophytosis segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing incidence of dermatophytosis cases, which has contagious properties to spread from point of contact and also from animal to human is driving revenue growth of this segment. Moisture and warm conditions is a major factor for rising incidences of dermatophytosis in tropical countries, in addition to sweating, owing to outdoor physical activities in hot humid weather and unhygienic environment.

The topical segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Provision of targeting site of infection, reduction in risk of systemic side effects, better efficacy of treatment, and increase patient compliance are some of major key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Online pharmacies segment is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to easy accessibility of over-the-counter drugs for treatment. Moreover, growth of this segment is further supported by increased access to online services & faster growth in the number of internet users.

The global Antifungal Drugs market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Antifungal Drugs sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antifungal drugs market based on drug type, indication analysis, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

· Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Azoles

Polyenes

Echinocandins

Allylamines

· Indication Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dermatophytosis

Candidiasis

Aspergillosis

Others

· Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online pharmacies

Retail pharmacies & drug stores

Hospital pharmacies

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Antifungal Drugs market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Antifungal Drugs market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Radical Features of the Antifungal Drugs Market Report:

The report encompasses Antifungal Drugs market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Antifungal Drugs industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

