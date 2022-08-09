Isoxazoline Drugs Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18%: Straits Research

The global isoxazoline drugs market size was valued at USD 1,305.76 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 4,905.31 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the isoxazoline drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoxazoline is an oral insecticide used to treat, prevent, and control ticks and fleas among dogs and cats. It was first launched in the year 2013. Currently, the four leading animal health companies are marketing these products for dogs and cats. Companies are yet to explore the full potential of these drugs—studies are also being conducted to explore their potential in humans.

Various classes of isoxazoline include fluralaner, lotilaner, sarolaner, and afoxolaner. These drugs are used singly or in combination with other drugs such as fluralaner and moxidectin, sarolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel, and selamectin and sarolaner. It is segmented by product type, pet type, and regions.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/isoxazoline-drugs-market/request-sample





Increased Pet Adoption Expands Market Boundary Leading to Significant Growth

A surge in pet adoption globally is expanding the boundary of the existing isoxazoline market. Rocketing adoption measures have led to increasing instances of fleas across the spectrum. Furthermore, technological advancements in the oral mode of deliveries have led to an increasing consumer base during the forecast period. Rising disposable income combined with rapid urbanization among developing economies will increase the footprint of the market.

Rising expenditure on pet care is also among the major drivers of the isoxazoline market. According to the American Pet Products Association, Inc. (APPA), "Total of USD 97.1 billion was US Pet Industry Expenditure in 2019. Similarly, in 2020, USD 103.6 billion was the US Pet Industry Expenditure. In 2020, USD 31.4 billion was spent on vet care and product sales, and approximately USD 32.2 billion was estimated to be spent in 2021." Some key participants in the global isoxazoline drugs market are Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Zoetis.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.90 Billion by 2030 CAGR 18.00% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Pet Type, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Zoetis. Key Market Opportunities High Demand In Pharmaceuticals Sector Is Pushing Isoxazoline Drugs Market Key Market Drivers Increasing expenditure on pet care and the rising adoption of pets is the primary factor propelling the demand for isoxazoline drugs.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/isoxazoline-drugs-market





Impact of COVID-19

The ongoing pandemic forced the general population to seek additional companionship, which led to soaring rates for the adoption of companion animals such as dogs and cats during 2020–2021. According to the American Kennel Club, the number of US households having at least one dog increased to 69 million in 2020, an increase of 54% from 2018.

It was also noted that awareness regarding pet care was higher among pet owners, which led to the rising demand for pet care products. This also included greater focus among the pet owners on preventing and controlling ticks and flea infestations in dogs and cats. Therefore, surging the demand for drugs that help prevent and control these infestations, including isoxazoline drugs. Manufacturers noted a high demand for pet care products during the pandemic.

Post pandemic, through surveys, it was observed that the pets adopted during the pandemic were not returned to the shelter by the owners. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) data, "23 million American households acquired a pet during the COVID-19 crisis, and most will not consider rehoming their pets". Therefore, to meet the growing demand, companies are launching new products. Such factors are boosting the growth of the isoxazoline drugs market.





Key Insights

Based on type , the market is divided into fluralaner, sarolaner, lotilaner, and afoxolaner. Afoxolaner is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.09% during the forecast period.

, the market is divided into fluralaner, sarolaner, lotilaner, and afoxolaner. Afoxolaner is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.09% during the forecast period. Based on pet type , the dogs segment acquired ~67% of the market in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.11%.

, the dogs segment acquired ~67% of the market in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.11%. The Isoxazoline Drugs Market is geographically divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas and Europe are the two major markets for the isoxazoline market, and they are predicted to enlarge the market at a CAGR of 18.16% and 18.11%, respectively.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/isoxazoline-drugs-market/request-sample





List of Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc.

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis.





Global Isoxazoline Drugs Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Fluralaner

Sarolaner

Lotilaner

Afoxolaner

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Regions Covered

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Isoxazoline Drugs Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Fluralaner

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Sarolaner

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Lotilaner

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Afoxolaner

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Pet Type Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Dogs

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Cats

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Merck & Co., Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Elanco

8.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.6 Zoetis.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations



Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/isoxazoline-drugs-market/toc





Market News

In January 2022 , Zoetis received approval from the US FDA for a new label indication for Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) for the treatment of tick infection in dogs.

, Zoetis received approval from the US FDA for a new label indication for Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) for the treatment of tick infection in dogs. In June 2021 , Elanco launched Credelio Plus, a chewy monthly tablet for treating fleas, worms, and ticks in dogs.

, Elanco launched Credelio Plus, a chewy monthly tablet for treating fleas, worms, and ticks in dogs. In May 2021 , Elanco introduced Credelio CAT, an oral ticks and flea product for cats. This drug starts killing fleas within 6 hours.

, Elanco introduced Credelio CAT, an oral ticks and flea product for cats. This drug starts killing fleas within 6 hours. In May 2021, Zoetis announced US FDA approved a new label for Simparica chewables to prevent Borrelia burgdorferi infections for dogs at least six months of age or more.

In January 2021 , Boehringer Ingelheim announced they received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Commission for NexGard COMBO topical solution for cats.

, Boehringer Ingelheim announced they received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Commission for NexGard COMBO topical solution for cats. In July 2020, Merck Animal Health received US FDA approval for BRAVECTO (fluralaner) 1-MONTH Chews for dogs and puppies eight weeks of age and older. This product is indicated for treating and preventing flea infestations and tick infestations (Ixodes scapularis, Dermacentor variabilis, and Rhipicephalus sanguineus). It is also indicated for treatment and control of Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick).

News Media

How AI Is Laying The Foundation In The Discovery Of Drugs?

Rising Adoption of Pets to Soar the Demand for Isoxazoline Drugs Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market : Information by Drug (Antibiotics, Veterinary Antifungal Drugs), Animal Type (Large & Small Animals), End Users (Veterinary Hospitals)—Forecast Till 2026

Animal Vaccine Market : Information by Product Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines), Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pet Food Ingredient Market : Information by Ingredients (Specialty Proteins, Amino Acids, Mold Inhibitors, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.