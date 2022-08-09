Upsurge in Demand for Disposable Syringes to Drive Plastic Syringes Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, the North America plastic syringes market is slated to experience steady growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare industry, implementation of regulations for the safe use of medical devices and rising incidence of various chronic diseases

The global plastic syringes market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.26 Bn in 2028, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 4.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2032. Rising incidences of different illnesses coupled with a surge in the demand for disposable syringes across the healthcare sector are responsible for the market expansion of plastic syringes.



Chronic and infectious diseases are growing in number all over the world. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for disposable medical devices, a rise in the number of surgeries, as well as a growing demand for plastic syringes due to their inexpensive nature. All these factors are expected to supplement the growth and expansion of the disposable syringes market.

Further, these syringes are being increasingly used for injecting vaccines and several other medicines and therapeutic products into human and animal bodies. Advancing incidences of infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and others will continue to create lucrative market opportunities for the manufacturers of plastic syringes over the forecast period.

Plastic syringes are easy to manufacture and remove the need for sterilization. These benefits make them an ideal replacement for glass syringes. Additionally, the growing threat of infections during injections also promotes the use of disposable plastic syringes and this trend is likely to continue over the assessment period. Other factors like affordability, durability, growing popularity and adoption of plastic syringes is likely to bode well for the market.

“Affordability and impact resistance nature of plastic syringes is contributing to its escalating usage across the healthcare sector. This will likely augment the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness and concern for the environment is likely to hinder market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit an impressive growth rate during the forecast period.

China and India will drive demand for plastic syringes in the Asia Pacific market.

North America to record steady growth in the market over the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Medical Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, NIPRO Corporation, Schott AG, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, and CHEMI S.p.A. among others are some of the manufacturers of plastic syringes profiled in the full version of the report.

The plastic syringe market is composed of a large number of regional and domestic players. In this highly competitive market, key players are focusing on the expansion of product portfolios and competitive pricing. These businesses also employ tactics like collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions of peers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

More Insights into the Plastic Syringe Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global plastic syringe market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on material type (plastic, polyethylene, polypropylene, glass), administration route (hypodermic syringes, oral syringes), application (tuberculin syringes, insulin syringes, prefilled syringes, others), and region.

According to the latest report by FMI, based on region, the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a considerably high growth rate during this period of observation. The rising incidences of infectious diseases, the advancing popularity of disposable medical devices, and the presence of a large number of regional and domestic market players are responsible for fueling the regional market growth.

Emerging economies like India and China are predicted to record an upsurge in the demand for plastic syringes due to continuous population growth, rising health awareness, a rise in the cases of infections caused due to reuse of syringes, and an increase in government investments in the healthcare sector.

North America is likely to undergo steady growth in the plastic syringes market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the swift expansion of the healthcare industry, implementation of rules and regulations for the safe use of medical devices as well as growing cases of chronic health issues.

The country is predicted to record an escalation in market sales due to a rise in diabetes along with the immense presence of manufacturing units. Moreover, pre-filled plastic syringes are quickly gaining traction in the market. This coupled with growing concern over the threat of infection during drug administration is supplementing the market growth for plastic syringes.

Key Segments Profiled in the Plastic Syringes Industry Survey

By Material Type:

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Glass

By Administration Route:

Hypodermic Syringes

Oral Syringes

By Application:

Tuberculin Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End-Users/ Customers

To Continue TOC…

