Decision Intelligence Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2030

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models. Companies are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase flexibility and differentiate their respective offerings.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Decision Intelligence industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Decision Intelligence market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Decision Intelligence industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Decision Intelligence Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Decision Intelligence Industry?

What segments does the Decision Intelligence Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Decision Intelligence Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

