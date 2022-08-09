Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Size to Hit USD 28.30 Billion by 2027 | Prediction by Emergen Research

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is expected to reach USD 28.30 billion by 2027. The market for laparoscopy and endoscopic equipment is experiencing strong demand, which is being ascribed to the increase in chronic diseases like cancer. The societal and economic development in the US and around the world are severely impacted by cancer, which also considerably adds to the financial burden of disease. In 2020, it is predicted that 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US, and 606,520 people will pass away from the disease. The second most common cancer and GI endoscopy-related cause of death is gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.

The market is also driven by physicians' growing preference for using technologically enhanced endoscopic instruments outfitted with high-definition cameras and light sources to assist in the analysis of internal organs of interest. The primary drivers projected to drive the demand for endoscopic equipment are the shift in preference toward minimally invasive surgical techniques over standard surgeries to shorten hospital stay and minimise post-procedure problems. Therefore, it is anticipated that factors including greater patient satisfaction, enhanced economic viability, and shorter hospital stays would increase the demand for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures in the years to come, fueling the market's expansion.

Competition in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market

The Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights From Report :

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.\

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

