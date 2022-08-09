Self-care Medical Devices Market to Reach US$ 30,419.8 Million by 2028 | 3M Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories

Self-care Medical Devices Market

Self-care medical devices are used for measuring and monitoring various vital parameters of a patient.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This article provides an insight into this fast-growing market and outlines some of the most-common self-care products available in the self-care medical devices market. Self-care medical devices include, blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, body temperature monitors, nebulizers, pedometers, pregnancy/fertility test kits, sleep apnea monitors, and heart rate monitors.

The self-care medical devices market is expected to witness significant growth due to high prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Increasing geriatric population also aids in growth of the self-care medical devices market. according to United Nations Population Fund, geriatric population in Asia Pacific is expected to triple between 2010 and 2050 to reach 1.3 billion people by 2050.

Pedometers: One of the most promising applications of pedometers is in tracking one's fitness levels. There are many self-care medical devices market players that offer their devices, which allow users to track and maintain their fitness levels at the comforts of their home. Since the market trends of the past decade indicate that sales of fitness products are expected to experience strong gains, companies looking to enter this business sector should make major marketing investments to capture the current market trends.

Moreover, emergence of Covid-19 is also expected to aid in growth of the self-care medical devices market. Globally, as of 4:42pm CEST, 26 April 2021, there have been 146,841,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,104,743 deaths, as reported to the World Health Organization.

Major Players are: 3M Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, F .Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and ResMed, Inc.

Heart Rate Monitors and Accessories: These devices are another emerging area of the global self-care medical devices market. Heart rate monitors and heart rate strap are gaining popularity all over the world. These devices enable users to monitor their heart rates effectively, thus helping them manage their fitness routines better. High end heart rate monitor watches are available in North America, thus companies manufacturing these products should capitalize on the high demand for these products.

By introducing new devices into the global self-care medical devices market, companies can improve the quality of life of patients across the globe. They can also tap the healthcare providers' knowledge and experience by introducing these innovative devices to them.

