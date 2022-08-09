Molybdenum Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, and Growth Rate Through 2022-2026

Reports And Data

Molybdenum Market : High Demand in the oil & gas industry as well as in the construction industry Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Molybdenum market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2018 and 2026. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Molybdenum, a silvery white metal with a grey cast is 54th most abundant element in the Earth`s crust as well as 25th most abundant element in the oceans. Apart from being used extensively in the oil & gas industry as well as in the construction industry, the metal is also used in other sectors like automotive, aerospace, medical industries, electronics and defense. Molybdenum has high melting point, low thermal expansion coefficient as well as very high shape stability. It also has very large electric resistance which is why it is used as a heater for high temperature furnaces and as electrodes.

The key players in the global Molybdenum market include:

BHP Billiton Group

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co.

American CuMo Mining

Thompson Creek metals

Moly Metal LLP

ENF Ltd.

Compania Minera Dona Ines De Collahuasi S.C.M.

Freeport McMoran

Asia Pacific region dominates the market and the trend is expected to remain the same over the forecasted period. In 2017, Global exports of Molybdenum amounted to 640 million USD in terms of revenue, of which China was the largest exporter amounting to 24% share of the exports followed by Japan at 9.9%. Apart from being the largest exporter of the metal, China also happens to be the leader in Molybdenum consumption with over 91 million Kgs consumption in 2017. In 2017, Molybdenum was mostly used in engineering steels with over 40% share while Nickel Alloys was the least.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Market has been divided by End products into:

Steel

Chemicals

Foundries

MO metals

Nickel alloys

Market is divided into End User industry into:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Usage

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

