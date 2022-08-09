Comfort First Products Offers 4-Way Adjustable Filtered Diffuser to Combat Indoor Air Problems
The product features ingenious designs and functions that help to eliminate indoor air problems and create a comfortable and healthy work space for employees.LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort First Products, a prominent company in the HVAC industry, has recently offered an affordable and effective solution to combat commercial indoor air problems with its Comfort First Filtered Diffuser. Since its inception, the company has been delivering a variety of innovative air quality products that promote comfort and well being for employees in the workplace.
The Comfort First Filtered Diffuser – Commercial Filtered Diffuser 4-Way Vent Diverter is a patented product of Comfort First Products. It comes with multiple beneficial features that help to mitigate indoor air problems. The product has adjustable louvers on four sides which directs airflow coming from HVAC vents in each direction. These louvers help to distribute conditioned air evenly in a room, and eliminate drafts that create hot or cold pockets of air that can be very uncomfortable for employees stationed in those areas. The louvers can be individually adjusted upward or downward to direct airflow from the HVAC system precisely where desired.
The filtered HVAC air diffuser comes with high-quality MERV 12 and MERV 14 filter options. The MERV 14 filter is ideal for use in hospitals, laboratories, and other places where static pressure is not an issue. The MERV 12 on the other hand, is perfect for offices and other commercial buildings, and has the ability to filter and trap any pollutants or particles as small as .03 microns in size, giving the commercial hvac diffuser an efficiency level of 40.6% at 150 fpm. Dust and other pollutants including germs and viruses such as Covid 19 get trapped by the filter, preventing their circulation in the air which helps to keep the indoor air clean and safe for employees.
One of the major features of the Comfort First Filtered Diffuser is its versatility and easy compatibility. It works with any 24” x 24” drop ceiling with a T-bar grid system or fineline system for easy installation. It can also easily be mounted on hard ceilings using its surface mount back pan.
Speaking about their commitment, the company’s founder said, “ We specialize in indoor air quality products that increase comfort and improve airflow while maintaining a proper system balance. We work hard to provide quality solutions and products to create a more comfortable, healthy, clean, and productive working environment.”
About Comfort First Products: International Diversified Marketing, Inc. DBA Comfort First Products is a company that manufactures indoor air quality products. Working in the HVAC industry since 1995, it strives to provide customers with a variety of products that enhance their work life and well-being.
