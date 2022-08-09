Potting Compound Market Key Developments, Research Methodology and Top Player Forecast Overview till 2027

Potting Compound Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise of the consumer electronic industry, trend for miniaturization, and suitability for electronic applications drive the growth of the global potting compound market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, and will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Lockdown imposed in many countries has stopped manufacturing activities of electronics parts. Moreover, there has been a shortage of raw materials due to delays in supply.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global potting compound industry generated $3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $4.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The potting compound market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the potting compound market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the potting compound market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The silicone segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the polyester segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Some ruling enterprises in the global potting compound market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global potting compound industry include Altana AG, Aremco Products, Inc., Dow, Inc., Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC.

The electrical segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2027. However, the electronic segment is estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

