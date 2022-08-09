Non Fungible Media Token - Navigating the choppy waters of Ethereum Front Runners to launch a brand new concept

NFMT Competition RMT Reviews & News

Non Fungible Launches on Ethereum and now looks to progress their project with an NFT Competition

Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” — Abdi Hussein

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where the markets are down, the Ethereum Network is rife with front-running bots, who are doing their best to steal from new projects which are just launching. NFMT launched last night and we hit heavily by these bots, but while many would have given up and cut their losses, it seems that NFMT are here to stay.

With the owner, Abdi quick to verify himself and now working to push the project out to potential investors, we may see a very good opportunity for new investors to join the project at a very good price. With a Market cap of under $10,000 and the bots taken care of, this is a project that can do very well with the right care and attention.

With a safe and well known Solidity developer working with the project, I see a safe and reputable figure in control of the contract to really give these guys the best opportunity to start on the correct footing.

The idea for the NFMT project stems from Abdi's time in marketing. With him working at various reputable marketing firms he worked on crypto promotion for other tokens before taking the plunge and entering the industry himself to for the NFMT project.

NFMT was birthed to bridge the gap between physical and digital art, with the idea of working with famous galleries around the world to add NFT displays, showing the best designs from the NFMT community as well as marketing other NFTs, Designers and even projects. Abdi has the business acumen and knowledge in place to make this a success and I for one am very interested to see what comes next from the NFMT camp.

The project, while very new is already looking to reward NFT Creators, with a prize pool of 2 Ethereum split between 3 winners which is decided by voting rounds, with the winners then receiving their prizes and the chance to appear in a prestigious gallery in the city of London.

We spoke to Abdi, who gave us some background on where he is from and what he aims to achieve within this space:

'I started becoming interested in crypto while at the University of the Arts and invested small amounts a few years ago. That has now grown to an amount in which I have enough to support and nurture my project and I see short term expenses as long term gains for the project and it's investors. We did not have the best start with bots, but now we can move to a new level and really begin to make waves within the Ethereum space. I'm really looking forward to working hard now to make this project successful'

A very interesting project this one, with everything to gain and nothing to lose. It's great to see people fighting to keep their heads above water in choppy markets and I for one respect their commitment and willingness to do well. If they gain community support and find new holders being attracted, this could be a very interesting project indeed!

