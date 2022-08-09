(Video) Iranian Resistance Units support Maryam Rajavi’s “We can and we must” campaign

As the Iranian regime struggles to create an impression that there is no viable opposition to the tyrannical rule of the mullahs, the Iranian Resistance has launched the “We can and we must” campaign, declared by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi. Even the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the main pillar of Khamenei’s power, is slowly losing its grip on the situation in Iran and is facing “incredible changes, trepidation, and tremors,” Mrs.Rajavi said. Khamenei has now lost trust in the IRGC’s top brass. "There is one and only one solution: the definitive destruction and dismantling of the(IRGC) by the uprisings and the Iranian people’s great army of freedom; by the rebellious cities and Resistance Units, by the people who have risen up". Mrs. Rajavi said. The regime has executed more than 120,000 members and supporters of the MEK since the 1980s, and a mass killing of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, which marks its 34th anniversary these days. Raisi, is one of the key figures of the 1988 massacre. The Resistance Units prove that despite the regime’s massive efforts, the Iranian people are taking great strides toward freedom.As one of the Resistance Units in Sari said in her video message, “We can and we must overthrow dictatorship and tyranny.”

In Tehran, Resistance Units posted photos of Maryam Rajavi with messages pertaining to the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime at the hands of the Iranian people.

“We can and must hoist the flag of freedom and the people’s sovereignty and a republic in our homeland,” Mrs. Rajavi said. This can only be achieved by the people of Iran and their resistance.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Iranian regime struggles to create an impression that there is no viable opposition to the tyrannical rule of the mullahs, the Iranian Resistance has launched the “We can and we must” campaign, declared by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , in a recent speech.In her speech, Mrs. Rajavi stressed that the strategy of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei to consolidate his regime by appointing Ebrahim Raisi as president has failed and backfired on his own regime.Even the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the main pillar of Khamenei’s power, is slowly losing its grip on the situation in Iran and is facing “incredible changes, trepidation, and tremors,” Mrs. Rajavi said.“In a religious dictatorship that is rotten to the core, Khamenei has now lost trust in the IRGC’s top brass and even in the division in charge of his own protection,” Mrs. Rajavi said.What is the solution? “There is one and only one solution: the definitive destruction and dismantling of the Revolutionary Guards by the uprisings and the Iranian people’s great army of freedom; by the rebellious cities and Resistance Units, by the widespread support of various strata of people who have risen up and whose protests are depriving the regime of a respite,” Mrs. Rajavi said.And this is a goal that can only be achieved by the people of Iran and their organized resistance movement.“We can and must hoist the flag of freedom and the people’s sovereignty and a republic in our homeland,” Mrs. Rajavi said.Mrs. Rajavi’s message has reverberated across Iran. Resistance Units, a network of activists associated with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran(PMOI/MEK ), launched a campaign of their own, recording videos of themselves repeating the slogan “We can and we must” and pledging to overthrow the tyrannical rule of the mullahs.The Resistance Units installed posters of Maryam Rajavi in different locations with the slogan “We can and we must.” A poster hanging from a bridge in Khorramabad read, “Maryam Rajavi symbolizes free Iran.”“We can and we must establish freedom and the people’s sovereignty,” a Resistance Unit member in Zanjan said. “With Maryam Rajavi, we can and we must overthrow the mullahs’ regime and free Iran.”Similar activities took place in Tehran, where Resistance Units posted photos of Maryam Rajavi with messages pertaining to the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime at the hands of the Iranian people.“Maryam Rajavi is the hope of Iran’s people for a better tomorrow,” one poster read.The Resistance Units also stressed in their activities that the Iranian people reject a return to the Shah dictatorship, an idea that the regime has tried to publicize through its propaganda campaigns.“The real meaning of freedom and independence in Iran is ‘neither Shah nor the mullahs,’” one of the posters in Tehran read.These efforts are especially significant since the regime has gone through extensive efforts to suppress MEK supporters and Resistance, Unit members.The regime has executed more than 120,000 members and supporters of the MEK since the 1980s, including a mass killing of 30,000 political prisoners during the summer of 1988, which marks its 34th anniversary these days.Ebrahim Raisi, one of the key figures of the 1988 massacre, has been the regime’s president since August 2021.During his presidency, Raisi has ramped up executions, ratcheted up repressive measures, and engaged in a massive campaign to suppress MEK supporters and intimidate the public. Political prisoners with ties with the MEK are given the harshest sentences and treatments.Added to these efforts is a massive propaganda campaign by the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) to demonize and discredit the MEK and promote movements that have no substantive organization or presence inside Iran.However, the expanding network and growing activities of the Resistance Units prove that despite the regime’s massive efforts, the Iranian people are taking great strides toward freedom.As one of the Resistance Units in Sari said in her video message, “We can and we must overthrow dictatorship and tyranny.”

“The real meaning of freedom and independence in Iran is ‘neither Shah nor the mullahs,’” one of the posters in Tehran read.