Data Center Automation Market to expand annually by 21.32% CAGR for the next ten years Prediction by AMR

The growth of data center automation software market is expected to boost the market as there is growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A data center is a facility that consists of a network of computers and storage systems. It is used to process, organize, store, and distribute large amounts of data for a business or an organization. Data center automation offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in its increased demand in various industry verticals.

The global data center automation market size was valued at $2,483 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,619 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the data center, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.

Based on the geography, the data center automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, accounting for around ~60% share of the market size. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.3%, owing to the adoption of data center automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.

On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is the fastest growing segment for the data center automation market, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the coming years. Moreover, the BFSI sector has been implementing data center automation as it eliminates faults from manual processes and improves the synchronization between IT operations and IT security. Analysis of customer developments, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved by efficiently managing data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases pressure on banks to become more responsive and efficient. Furthermore, banks need to augment their resources and infrastructure and improve their operational efficiency. Thus, to address the above issues, banks are implementing data center technology to offer services such as mobile banking, ATM services, online banking, and others.

On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the demand for server automation solutions in data centers which enables organizations or users to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation offers compliance with pre-configured policies as per requirements and it also increases IT efficiency by up to ~85% with an intelligent and closed loop for automated remediation. These factors aid in growth of server automation for the data center automation market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period.

Key findings of the study

• The consulting services segment accounted for the highest share of the data center automation market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

• North America was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, with $1,558 million.

• Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth in 2015, and is projected to continue its dominance in the future as well.

• U.S. was the leading country, in terms of spending on data center automation market, in 2015. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.

The report features a competitive scenario of the data center automation industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

