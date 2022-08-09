Luggage to Ship offers Shipping and Storage for Fine Art

Luggage to Ship Luggage to Ship

Luggage to Ship offers shipping and storage solutions for artists, galleries, museums, and exhibition centers, domestic and worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luggage to Ship Inc., an honoree of Inc 5000 and tech-enabled shipping, moving, and storage online service platform, consistently offers insightful, reliable, convenient, and professional services for artists, galleries, museums, auction houses, and exhibition centers, domestic and international.

“We are passionate about art and design. We understand that each piece of art is extraordinary and may be one of a kind”, says Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Luggage to Ship. “At Luggage to Ship, our professionals handle each object with the utmost care and dedication to pack and handle each artwork, so each arrives safely with peace of mind.”

When choosing from the best shipping service platform, from packing and shipping your fragile, large size, to valuable artworks, Luggage to Ship offers the shipping and storage solutions. Luggage to Ship provides complete services to a wide range of fine artwork, from paintings to priceless full-scale museum exhibitions.

- Variety of pickup and delivery options customized to your budget and timeline

- Evaluation of the size, fragility, and value of the artwork

- Frame and pack with specialized materials and techniques to secure your shipment

- Competitive cost of packing and shipping

- Door-to-door Express shipping services domestic and worldwide

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is shipping, moving, and storage service platform that is embracing changes, and transforming the shipping and storage industries. Luggage To Ship’s door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows you to travel or move to your destination hands-free. Our dedicated Customer Care Team is available 7 Days 24 Hours a week by phone, email, Chat or call online www.luggagetoship.com

You can choose from over 10,000 of Carrier’s locations to drop off or we can schedule a pickup for you. The carrier will pick up your package(s) from your home, office, hotel, or school, so you can travel now without carrying your belongings, and enjoy the journey towards the dreamland.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology, and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage in real-time, and instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements about the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of securities by the Company and the use of net proceeds of such offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

