Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,678 in the last 365 days.

DOH approves reopening of Lahaina Fish Company

Posted on Aug 8, 2022 in Newsroom

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch issued Lahaina Fish Company a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Lahaina Fish Company located at 831 Front Street, Lahaina, had received a red placard on July 26, and was immediately closed. A follow up inspection was conducted on Aug. 4 and found all critical violations were resolved.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before another follow up inspection was to be conducted:

  • Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations.
  • Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector; and
  • Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease build up.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.    

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

# # #

PDF: DOH approves reopening of Lahaina Fish Company

You just read:

DOH approves reopening of Lahaina Fish Company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.