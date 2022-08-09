Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is Projected to Reach $2,450.50 Mn by 2031| End User (Residential, Non-residential)

Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Share

rise in e-commerce industry in developed and developing countries and increase in number of residential and non-residential buildings to growth of industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Intelligent Parcel Locker market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Intelligent Parcel Locker market is also published in the report.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Intelligent Parcel Locker Market," The intelligent parcel locker market size was valued at $0.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download PDF Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13986

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Intelligent Parcel Locker halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Commonly observed components available in intelligent parcel locker market are hardware, and software. Among these, the hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The market is further analyzed with respect to different applications in such as indoor and outdoor. Among these, outdoor segment is expected to witness a growth with high a CAGR, owing to rise in quick parcel delivery trends. And by end-user, it is based on residential and non-residential. Among these, the residential segment registered a high revenue in 2021. Furthermore, the market is mainly driven by rise in e-commerce industry and rise in number of residential and non-residential buildings. However, high initial cost of hardware constraints the intelligent parcel locker market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

• Component

o Hardware

o Software

• Application

o Indoor

o Outdoor

• End User Industry

o Residential

 Building Type

 Apartment Building

 Independent Houses

o Non-residential

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Parcel Locker Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intelligent Parcel Locker Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Parcel Locker Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Parcel Locker Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Revenue by Product

4.3 Intelligent Parcel Locker Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Breakdown Data by End User

Competitive Landscape:

• American Locker

• cleveron as

• Florence Corp.

• Hollman Inc

• KEBA AG

• LUXER Corporation

• Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Package Nexus

• ParcelPort Solutions, Inc.

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• Quadient

• RENOME group

• Ricoh

• tz limited

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

Speak to Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13986

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.