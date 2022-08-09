Announcing the Launch of ConnectingDNA, the 'TripAdvisor' of DNA, Health & Wellness

This ground-breaking new platform connects people to solutions based specifically on their genes and health issues.

SINGAPORE, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectingDNA is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated ‘early adopter’ program that allows people who have completed a consumer DNA test (for example 23andme, CircleDNA, etc.) to join a waiting list for the upcoming DNA-Based Recommendation System. Those who sign up with the first-come, first-served system will become one of the first people in Asia to access this phenomenal service for free.According to ConnectingDNA founder and CEO Cedric Lee, the platform will enable people to upload their DNA report in order to get matched with synergistic products and services based on their genes. These uploads are secure, and kept completely safe and private.“Users map their DNA report onto a personal online dashboard that shows their genetic traits, and then they can match curated wellness products and services based on their individual genetic traits,” Lee explains. “Some of the products and services they find on the platform can even be personalized, or as we call it, ‘DNA-Designed,’ according to their DNA report information.”ConnectingDNA is solving a number of problems that have previously never been addressed. People who want to seek alternative solutions to their health and wellness issues, other than medication, tend not to find the answers they seek. Google search results are often informative rather than solution-based. ConnectingDNA solves this problem by giving users the opportunity to conduct a search based on their issues, getting an immediate match to curated wellness solutions.Additionally, people who have had a DNA test conducted often don’t know how to make full use of the information within their report to achieve better well-being. A good example might be those who need to lose weight. But now, with ConnectingDNA, these consumers can take their DNA report and find matching products and services based on their genetic traits. They can even get super personalized services that are customized by expert wellness vendors, using their DNA information to guide and coach them.Lee adds that he started the platform because in 2018, he suffered a debilitating eczema outbreak that covered over 50% of his body, including his face. Despite being in the medical industry for many years, he was unable to find either relief or a cure.“Finally, I did a DNA test and found out that I am sensitive to gluten,” he explains. “I was able to use nutrition to solve my problem. Through that experience, I gained a deeper understanding of the different healing options that serve as alternatives to medicine. I believe using DNA can unlock secrets to better well-being if connected to the right services, which are sadly lacking.”To sign up for this remarkable opportunity, visit https://connectingdna.com/dnaupload/ About the CompanyFounded in Singapore in 2021 as a startup, ConnectingDNA was created with global ambitions to change the paradigm of health and wellness, and bring more clarity and empowerment to the well-being of people.Founder and CEO Cedric Lee has 19 years of experience in healthcare and the medical industry in business and product development, both locally and regionally. Intimately aware of the limitations of modern healthcare on helping people get healthier through prevention rather than cure, he seeks to address that gap by connecting curated wellness providers to the masses in order for people to have more options for their health and well-being.