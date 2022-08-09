Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley Announces the Appointment of three New Board Members
New board members bring diverse expertise and resources to the Boys and Girls Club of the West ValleyCANOGA PARK, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) announces the appointment of three new board members: Vivian Ikupolati-Adeniyi, Dr. Michelle Conover, and Alisa Prewitt. The new appointees bring their diverse expertise and backgrounds to the organization.
‘I’m sure I speak for the entire board when I say we are excited to welcome our newest members. The BGCWV is about inclusivity, integrity, community outreach, and youth development. I believe our new members embody these values and will uplift the organization to further our goals for the communities we serve,” said Peter Machuga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Vivian Ikupolati-Adeniyi, MBA is an alumna of California State University, Northridge (CSUN), with an undergraduate degree in Information Systems and a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management. She is currently the Director of Business Performance at Amgen Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical company, located in Thousand Oaks, CA. She started her career at Amgen in 2005 and has been with the company for almost 18 years. She is a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.
Dr. Michelle Conover is the President and CEO of the Southern California Neuropsychology Group, a full-service neuropsychology clinic and integrated learning company in Woodland Hills, CA. She is a licensed psychologist and a qualified medical examiner (QME), specializing in clinical and forensic neuropsychology and trained at Pacifica Graduate Institute, Fielding Graduate Institute, and University of California, Los Angeles. She has worked with various populations including children, adults, the elderly, professional athletes, and criminal offenders. She is also the founder and CEO of Dream Big Career Services. Her work and research have been published in several neuropsychology journals.
Alisa Y Prewitt, MA, CCC-SLP, QOM is the owner and founder of APA Speech Therapy, Inc., a speech therapy assessment, and treatment program designed for children and adults with various types of communication, swallowing, educational, and self-improvement needs. She is a Speech-Language Pathologist and Qualified Orofacial Myologist with an undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University (LSU), and a master’s degree in Communications Disorders Sciences and Services from the University of Houston. She is currently involved in the Warner Center Chamber of Commerce as well as a part of the University of Houston Alumni Board. She is also a mother member of Jack and Jill of America.
The addition of these three professionals to the board furthers the organization’s vision: “to build the community’s social and economic fabric by ensuring the academic and career success of every member that walks through our doors.”
Geovanny Ragsdale
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley
+1 805-558-6077
email us here