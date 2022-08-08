Submit Release
6 Tips for Mental Health in the Workplace

More than 1 in 3 American adults reported in 2020 that they had recently experienced poor mental health days, and people don’t check their mental health issues at the door when they come to work, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson writes in a guest column published today (Aug. 8) in Arkansas Business. In the column, Thompson offers six tips for promoting mental health in the workplace.

“We have come a long way in the past decade in recognizing the impact of mental illness, destigmatizing individuals seeking care, and incorporating support into our insurance coverage.” Thompson writes “But too many people continue to suffer in silence, and the isolation and stressors of the pandemic have made it worse for countless more. These are our friends, our neighbors, and our coworkers. As employers, you have an opportunity to ensure support is available for your employees and your worksite is a place of safety.”

For more on the mental health crisis in the U.S. and Arkansas, see Thompson’s recent column in the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas.

