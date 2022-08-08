Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,532 in the last 365 days.

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.

The bidding catalog for each auction will be available online on the Wednesday preceding each auction date—i.e., on Aug. 24 and Sept. 28, respectively. The catalog will include a written description and photos of each item. Onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday before each auction. All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required for anyone who purchases a firearm.

Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund, which is the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish and wildlife management and law enforcement.

For more information, see the confiscated hunting and fishing equipment auctions page of the DNR website. A list of equipment to be auctioned will be available about a month before each individual auction at the Hiller Auction Service website.

You just read:

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.