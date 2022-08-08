East Fork Region, OH Field of Honor® 2022 Veterans Day U.S. Flag Display
Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”BATAVIA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Harry Truman
When & Where:
November 5th – 27th, 2022
4 locations in Clermont County:
Amelia, Batavia, Bethel, and Williamsburg
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 2nd annual event during November 2022. These stirring displays of over 100 flags in four locations throughout the county will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an Active Military, Fallen Servicemen & Women, First Responders, Veterans, and our Hometown Heroes tells a story.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
You can also visit us at www.eastforkkiwanis.org
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region
Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Bob Raub
Co-Project Chair: Judy Raub
Fundraising Treasurer Chair: Bob Raub
Public Relations Chair: Elizabeth Betemps
Program Chair: Kristine West-Kahl & Ryshel Bowling
Volunteer Chair: Susan Paston
Field Coordinator Chair: David Snow
A program of Colonial Flag Foundation
Bob Raub
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region
+1 717-917-2807
rraub@aol.com