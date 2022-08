East Fork Region, OH Field of Honor® 2022 Veterans Day U.S. Flag Display

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 2nd annual event during November 2022.

Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” — Harry Truman

BATAVIA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --When & Where:November 5th – 27th, 20224 locations in Clermont County:Amelia, Batavia, Bethel, and WilliamsburgCreating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 2nd annual event during November 2022. These stirring displays of over 100 flags in four locations throughout the county will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an Active Military, Fallen Servicemen & Women, First Responders, Veterans, and our Hometown Heroes tells a story.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.You can also visit us at www.eastforkkiwanis.org The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!Benefiting Charities:Hosted By:Kiwanis Club of East Fork RegionLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Bob RaubCo-Project Chair: Judy RaubFundraising Treasurer Chair: Bob RaubPublic Relations Chair: Elizabeth BetempsProgram Chair: Kristine West-Kahl & Ryshel BowlingVolunteer Chair: Susan PastonField Coordinator Chair: David SnowA program of Colonial Flag Foundation