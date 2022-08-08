Introducing the Eye Detail Cars App, Helping US Car Detailers Automate Their Businesses

With the first tech car detailing app to be made available in all 50 states, car detailing companies will be able to substantially increase their bottom line.

NORFOLK, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eye Detail Cars is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its highly anticipated new app - the Eye Detail Cars App - designed to help busy people save time keeping their cars clean and safe without ever having to leave their homes or offices. The app will also be a boon to car detailers by providing them with jobs, increased revenue, and numerous other advantages.“Having been a car detailer myself for many years, I know from experience what the problems are,” says company founder and CEO Rajiv Chambers. “It basically boils down to not enough clients, and not enough time.”Explaining that he has long been on a mission not only to resolve this problem for himself but also for his fellow car detailers, Chambers came up with an idea that he describes as being similar to an Uber-styled app, which allows customers to automatically schedule a car detailing 24/7. Companies that sign up will start getting jobs in the same manner as Uber drivers.Benefits for car detailers include• Done-for-you marketing• Automatic payment for completed jobs• Increased revenue from jobs ranging from $80 to $7000• A commission-free program for companies that do not wish to pay commissions• 24/7 online scheduling“We are automating your business for you, so you can just focus on cleaning cars,” adds Chambers. “It’s also very easy to use. All you do is download the app, complete the required information, and that’s it! Prepare to sit back and wait for the jobs to roll in!”For more information, or to join the waiting list, visit https://vamobiledetail.com/join-the-eye-detail-cars-app/ About the CompanyProviding car detailing services in the Virginia area, Va Mobile Detail is renowned for its excellent results and superior customer service. Founder Rajiv Chambers is also the creator of the Eye Detail Cars app, which will allow busy people all over the world to save time keeping their cars clean and germ free.