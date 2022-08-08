Grey Nation Entertainment Announces Official Wiz Khalifa Taylor Gang Afterparty
The event features performances by Wiz Khalifa, Young Grey, and KB Drippy.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Nation Entertainment is pleased to announce the Official Wiz Khalifa Taylor Gang Afterparty, which will feature performances by Wiz Khalifa, Young Grey, and KB Drippy.
Grey Nation Entertainment is an independent record label based in Nashville, TN. The label was founded by its namesake, Young Grey, a hip-hop artist who has worked alongside Snoop Dogg, Jim Jones, 2Milly, and numerous Grammy-winning producers, and sound engineers. Grey is renowned for the success of his viral TikTok single, Lucky Walk, in 2021 which garnered international attention and even broke UK pop charts.
In the company’s most recent news, Grey Nation Entertainment and founder, Young Grey, are back on the scene with another dynamic event – the Official Wiz Khalifa Taylor Gang Afterparty. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at Bowie’s Nashville, located at 174 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN. Young Grey himself will take the stage at the party, hosted by Wiz Khalifa and Big Percy, with guest performances by Wiz Khalifa, Young Grey, and KB Drippy. The party will take place immediately after the Wiz Khalifa concert at Bridgestone Arena and is brought to attendees by RMM, Grey Nation Entertainment, ROC DOC Management, and True Legacy Vodka.
“The dynamic duo of Big Percy and Young Grey have done it again!” says Hala Maroc of On the Block LLC. “Last time, they brought The Luniz and Trinidad James into town at the Mount Westmore After AFTER Party. It was definitely a night to remember, as Bowies was packed with a beautiful audience of hip-hop fans from middle Tennessee who went wild as The Luniz performed I Got 5 On It to end the night. Young Grey and Trinidad James started the party off with some of their crowd-favorites, and Big Percy kept the crowd hyped with his own performance and plenty of his True Legacy Vodka. This time, however, they are really bringing the heat...”
“If you’ve ever been in a session with YG and KB Drippy, you’d recognize their undeniable chemistry!” Maroc continues. “In celebration of their upcoming single ROLL LOUD, they’re hitting the stage together for the very first time with none other than Wiz Khalifa himself. The nostalgic Ludicrous Roll Out sample alone is guaranteed to bring fans of all ages out for this one!”
To register for the Official Wiz Khalifa Taylor Gang Afterparty, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-official-wiz-khalifa-taylor-gang-after-party-cday-party-for-big-percy-tickets-392470468737.
About Grey Nation Entertainment & Young Grey
Grey Nation Entertainment was founded by Young Grey, a trending hip hop artist and entrepreneur from Nashville, TN. The company offers amazing branding and marketing campaigns for artists and their music, while also boasting a distribution deal with a major record label, key contacts in the radio business, the press, influencers, bloggers, and social media experts.
Young Grey's stock is on the rise after his hit single "Lucky Walk" spent 5 weeks on the Local Pulse Manchester Weekly chart and peaked in the top 20 in late January of 2022. He has achieved regular radio play throughout Europe and amassed a significant following in the UK and Italy.
Young Grey's hit "Splash," a collaboration with Jim Jones, is slated to be featured in the Dipset Documentary coming soon to Netflix. He has several noteworthy collaborations in his catalogue with chart-topping artists such as 2Milly and Snoop Dogg, and attributes this rise to prominence to having been discovered by Mista Choc - multi-platinum producer of "Ice Ice Baby.” Young Grey is considered by many to be the "James Bond" of hip-hop, a fitting moniker due to his laid-back charisma punctuated by vicious, assassinating style.
