Carbon Black Market Trend 2030 | Growing Demand Of The Product In The Rubber Industry Will Influence Revenue Growth
Reports And Data
The Global Carbon Black Market Size USD 18.78 Billion in 2021, Growth at a CAGR of 4.35% During Forecast PeriodNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon black market size was USD 18.78 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The major factor driving market revenue growth is rising demand from various end-use sectors, such as construction, automotive, fiber and textiles, and rubber. Carbon black is a type of para crystalline carbon that contains 95% pure carbon, and it enhances physical and mechanical properties of materials. It is primarily used in manufacturing tires, plastics, rubber products, printing inks, and toners. This substance is capable of absorbing ultraviolet (UV) light and converting it to heat, and therefore, it finds its main application in insulation of wires and cables. Moreover, it is used in the production of a wide variety of rubber products and pigments, and it acts as a cost-effective rubber reinforcing agent in tires.
Carbon black is a form of elemental carbon produced by partial combustion and decomposition of hydrocarbons, such as oil and natural gas, under controlled conditions of pressure and temperature. It consists primarily of carbon, along with minor amounts of hydrogen, oxygen, sulfur, and nitrogen. Carbon black is mostly produced by the furnace method, as it provides higher yields and greater control over the particle structure and size of the end product. It is used in various industries, such as automotive and paint, and as a filler and strengthening agent in tires and several rubber products.
Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Birla Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon, a Japanese chemical company
Further key findings from the report suggest
Resins manufactured using carbon black are widely used in automobile bumpers, steel pipe linings, and wire coverings.
When mixed with resins in a small amount, the product can absorb ultraviolet light, providing excellent resistance against ultraviolet rays and coloring.
The graphite-type crystalline structure of the product ensures excellent electric conductivity. Thus, the product is widely used as conductive filler, being mixed in plastics, elastomer, paints, adhesives, films, and pastes.
Carbon black has witnessed an increased adoption for the production of molded parts using injection and blow molding.
The product is widely used in the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Consumers demand deep black color balance in the case of consumer goods such as appliances and electronics equipment and packaging.
The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries is projected to influence the market in the forecast period. Several companies have been offering carbon black to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, the LITX conductive additives by Cabot Corporation offer low-temperature performance and higher energy density with extended cycle life for electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems.
Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the product in end-use industries, including automobiles, paints, and coatings, and rubber is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of expansion strategies by market players operating in the region would also influence growth.
Segments covered in the report:
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)
Furnace Black Process
Channel Black Process
Thermal Black Process
Acetylene Black Process
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)
Standard Grade
Specialty Grade
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)
Tires and Industrial Rubber
High Performance Coating
Plastics
Films and Sheets
Pressure Pipes
Molded Parts
Toners and Printing Inks
Wires and Cables
Paints and Coatings
Textile Fibers
Others
End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)
Consumer Goods
Industrial
Automotive & Transportation
Interior
Exterior
Fuel Systems
Packaging
Textiles
Apparel
Upholstery
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019-2030)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
