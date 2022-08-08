Equalum Secures $14M in Series C Funding to Expand Delivery of Continuous Data Integration
Funding to Accelerate Growth, Innovation, and Expansion into New MarketsSUNNVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions, today announced a $14M Series C financing round. The investors include Planven, United Ventures, Innovation Endeavours, Saints Capital and the company’s newest partner, SpringTide Ventures. Total fundraising now stands at $39M as the company leads the industry in helping organizations connect to, transform, manipulate, and synchronize disparate data from multiple sources at unmatched speed and scalability.
Equalum is defining the future of data integration with the only platform that continuously and natively supports all use cases under a single unified platform without the need for custom coding. The company’s flagship technology eliminates data integration tool sprawl and simplifies the development of real-time streaming data pipelines with end-to-end monitoring all within a single easy to use platform. The award-winning platform is trusted by industry leaders to accelerate cloud adoption by insulating the end user from the complexities of mutli-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments. The company has a strong customer base across a wide range of verticals, including financial services, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing.
The additional capital will support the expansion of Equalum’s global footprint, product development, and rapid growth trajectory as the company meets the demand for “cloud first” organizations that are developing new processes or transforming old processes in the cloud. The timing for this round is ideal as industry forecasts indicate growing customer demand. FORTUNE Business Insights recently published research predicting that the data integration market will rise from $11.94 billion in 2022 to $29.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.6%. The Equalum Continuous Data Integration Platform (CDIP) will support this demand for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud-based projects that require tight integration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Targets. Equalum also offers real-time streaming for a wide range of use cases in addition to Batch ETL, Replication and industry leading Change Data Capture capabilities.
“Equalum’s unified platform differentiates the company from others in the space by delivering the ability to leverage a single platform to seamlessly integrate data from numerous sources to numerous targets while eliminating data silos, and facilitating the deployment of cloud-based solutions. This greatly simplifies operations so that resources can focus on core competencies and more effectively and quickly deliver on strategic initiatives,” said David Marek, Executive Director, SpringTide Ventures. “Over the past several years, Equalum has seen impressive growth, driven by the company’s flagship platform. Now with a mature, production-proven technology generating strong demand in the market, this round provides the resources to build upon their already substantial customer base.”
“The success of an organization can more often be measured by its ability to quickly access, move and process business-critical data for a wide range of important applications,” said Guy Eilon, CEO of Equalum. “With the mission of taking data integration to the next level, this round extends our reach to a greater number of enterprises seeking a more performant, efficient solution.”
Resources:
• Visit http://www.equalum.io to learn more
• See a Demo of Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform at https://www.equalum.io/get-demo
About Equalum
Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform is the only solution that natively supports all data integration use cases under one, unified platform with zero coding. The Platform offers next-gen Change Data Capture (CDC), Real-Time Streaming ETL/ELT and batch ETL capabilities in addition high availability with failover protection, automated initial capture and CDC, easy bulk replications, native cloud support and a broad array of pre-configured sources and targets. Data teams go from 0 to basic knowledge in a few days, with their first use case ready to use in less than an hour. Experience data integration simplified.
To learn more, please visit http://www.equalum.io.
Joe Austin
Equalum
+1 8183326166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn