Susan Sciacca Launches An Online Course - Post-Acquisition Marketing: How You Can Create Enterprise Value in 100 Days?

Susan Sciacca Launches An Online Course - Post-Acquisition Marketing: How You Can Create Enterprise Value in Just 100 Days?

Susan Sciacca is the Founder and CEO of How To SaaS, a Marketing Strategy Consulting firm that works with leading Private Equity Investors and CEOs.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Sciacca is the Founder and CEO of How To SaaS, a Marketing Strategy Consulting firm that works with leading Private Equity Investors and CEOs. She has launched an online course 'Post-Acquisition Marketing: How You Can Create Enterprise Value In Just 100 Days' for Private Equity backed companies.

Susan Sciacca has recently launched an online course that focuses on creating enterprise value in just 100 days through post-acquisition marketing. Post-Acquisition Marketing course is a how-to guide for B2B executives and marketers looking to understand the ‘why’ behind what budget to allocate to marketing.

The first one hundred days are critical for a business that is acquired by Private Equity. It needs to grow revenue faster. It has to strive extra to become more profitable and integrate additional companies while getting buy-in from investors. In this setting, ramping up the sales pipeline is a major component of meeting board expectations.

In this online course designed by an expert B2B marketing advisor, consultant, and fractional CMO, Susan reveals how PE-backed companies can leverage marketing to scale faster and deliver on the investment thesis. With Susan's proven framework, course attendees will learn exactly how to leverage data to secure a larger budget for marketing. This course will also help them drive more top-line revenue growth than ever before.

“The course is about smart marketing investments—the moves that will help you win deals instead of just raising awareness. This course is a rallying cry to ensure marketers are equipped to embrace big growth targets by looking at the numbers and making smart business decisions." ~ Susan Sciacca

The Post-Acquisition Marketing course offers the next generation of business leaders a clear roadmap for creating inflection points in their businesses. It helps them understand how to leverage data-driven marketing and focus on metrics that matter.

“I understand how tech investors think. Post-Acquisition Marketing course will give investors and CEOs a clear framework to successfully scale demand generation to generate investment returns.” ~ Susan Sciacca

By joining this online course, marketers and B2B executives will be able to maximize value creation for their portfolio investments.

About Susan Sciacca

Susan Sciacca is a Canadian-origin marketer. She graduated from the Rotman School Of Management, Toronto with a master's in Marketing and Communication. She is the CEO and Founder of How to SaaS, a Marketing Strategy Consulting firm with a promising reputation. She has launched an online course for marketers to transform any company’s go-to-market strategy and turn marketing into a consistent, predictable revenue driver.

Media Contact: Susan Sciacca, susansciacca@gmail.com