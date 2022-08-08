We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham, A Cash Home Buyer, Adopts New Name After Formerly Being Known As Windfall Properties

The companies name change now aims to realign We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham's business name with its website domain name and mission statement

If you need to sell your house fast in Birmingham, please, look no further. We know the real estate market better than anyone and we have a unique way of figuring out solutions to big problems” — John Gillon

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham has recently & officially changed its name from Windfall Properties. This name change aims to stop the confusion between the company and its website name and bring more consistent branding to all its online and offline properties.John Gillon, We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham’s owner and CEO, announced that the name change is effective immediately.“The name change is effective immediately, and all web properties and websites will reflect these changes, including our Google Business Profile ,” Gillon shared.As part of We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham’s service improvement, Gillon said that this would help them avoid confusing potential customers and drive more traffic to their website.“We are currently working to drive more potential customers to our website using search engine optimization, and changing our business name is the first step to do that,” explained Gillon.With the name change, Gillon and his team are optimistic that they can help more homeowners sell their unwanted houses.“We want to spread the word about our hassle-free house buying solution online and reach out to homeowners struggling to sell their houses.”The trusted Birmingham home buyer helps homeowners who are undergoing life situations and sell their houses regardless of pending foreclosure, divorce, relocating from Birmingham, inherited an unwanted property, owning a vacant home, upside down on their mortgage, behind on house payments, owe liens, downsized and can’t sell their house, needs repairs they can’t pay for, fire damaged, bad rental tenants, and many other scenarios.The We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham website detailed how their simple house-buying process is done.“We work differently. We will provide you a fair all-cash offer on your house in the Birmingham metro, within 48 hours of submitting the short real estate property info form and can close when you want to close.”It doesn’t matter if the house is in terrible condition. We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham will push through with the house-buying process. Here’s what they wrote on their website.“If the house is ugly and in terrible shape and you don’t want to or can’t fix it up… NO problem, we’ll deal with it for you.”We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham is a real estate solutions and investment firm that specializes in helping homeowners get rid of burdensome houses fast.They are investors and problem solvers who can buy houses fast with a fair all-cash offer.Gillon encourages homeowners planning to sell their houses not to hesitate to contact We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham. Its team can be directly reached via phone at (205) 502-2562 or through its websiteContact info:We Buy Houses Fast Birmingham2455 Moody Pkwy #721Moody, AL 35004(205) 502-2562

