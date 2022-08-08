Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Pays Tribute to Him in Latest Fighter Jet Flick

‘Called To Duty: The Last Airshow’ is set to premiere this Fall, 2022.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinemaddict Films is pleased to announce the upcoming release of action movie Called To Duty: The Last Airshow , featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baenas in his first action role, playing the part of an F-15 fighter pilot. Directed by female director Ashley Gibson, and produced by Henry Penzi and Sonny Goldfin, the movie also stars Toni Ann Gisondi, who played Orphan Molly in the original ‘Annie’ movie, and Rosanne Sorrentino, who played Orphan Pepper also in the same ‘Annie’ movie. This is the first time the two girls have been reunited on screen, after thirty years.The film is currently in post-production, and while the premiere is being scheduled for the fall, producer Sonny Goldfin says a Christmas release may be in the works.Based on true world events involving North Korea and their frequent ballistic missile tests used as threats against the United States, the film also recognizes the role of female pilots in today’s military. The story centers around a squadron of women who are Navy air show pilots that get sent into battle because of their exceptional aerial skills. The women train with the air force men, including Joe Baena, to do a pre-emptive strike on North Korea.“Movies based solely on fighter jets are very rare in Hollywood,” says Goldfin. “There was Iron Eagle and Top Gun, but other than that the choice is very minimal for fighter jet fans. Called to Duty is absolutely unique, especially with the addition of female aviators. Audiences are going to love it!”Known for his roles in Bad to the Bone and Encounters, 24-year-old Baenas made headlines at the age of thirteen when it was revealed that he was Arnold Schwarzenegger's son. As a realtor, bodybuilder and actor, he has made it clear that he won’t be leaning on his dad’s famous surname to get him ahead in any particular field. After watching the teaser, it seems Joseph Baena was able to make a slight script adjustment to honor his father.A teaser for the movie can be viewed on YouTube , or for more information, visit the website